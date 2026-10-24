Thane: Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal Demands HC-Monitored SIT Probe Into Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Pradeep Purnekar's Murder |

Thane: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshwardhan Sapkal visited Thane today to offer his condolences to the family of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar. Speaking to the press during his visit, Sapkal launched a scathing attack on the state government and local law enforcement, alleging a deliberate attempt to shield the key masterminds behind the murder.

Sapkal dismissed the current Special Investigation Team (SIT) as mere "eyewash," demanding that the probe be transferred to a new SIT led by an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from outside Thane, under the direct supervision of the Bombay High Court.

Key Demands & Highlights

Exposing the Conspirators:Sapkal stressed that the investigation must uncover the influential political or criminal forces behind the murder, rather than focusing solely on lower-level operatives.

Compromised Probe: The Congress chief stated that the investigation has been derailed since the filing of the First Information Report (FIR), alleging that the police have routinely ignored crucial evidence and suspect names provided by the Purnekar family.

Lack of Trust in Local SIT: He emphasized that neither the victim's family nor the citizens of Thane hold any faith in an SIT comprised of local police officials.

Ignored Warnings:Highlighting the gravity of the case, Sapkal pointed out that Pradeep Purnekar had explicitly reported threats to his life prior to the incident—a critical line of inquiry that the current investigators have allegedly overlooked.

Political Solidarity:Reaffirming the Congress party's unwavering support, Sapkal assured the family that the party would stand by them in their fight for justice.

Leaders Present During the Visit

The condolence visit was attended by key Congress functionaries, including:

Rahul Pingale– President, Thane District Congress Committee

Srirang Barge– General Secretary, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee

Vikrant Chavan – Former President, Thane District Congress

Sangeeta Kotal– Taluka President, Congress

Ravindra Koli – President, Congress Seva Dal

Along with several local Congress office-bearers and party workers.

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