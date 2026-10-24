Dombivli Traffic Police Penalise 28 Vehicles, Collect ₹32,000 In Fines During Drive Against Wrong-Side Driving On Mankoli Flyover | AI

Dombivli: In a crackdown on dangerous driving, the Dombivli traffic police penalised 28 vehicles for traffic violations, including wrong-side driving on the Dombivli-Mankoli flyover, and collected fines totalling ₹32,000 during a three-hour enforcement drive on Thursday evening. The operation led by Senior Police Inspector Vijay Ahire of the Dombivli Traffic Department targeted motorists allegedly putting the lives of other commuters at risk by driving against the designated flow of traffic.

The action follows complaints about motorists, particularly autorickshaw and tempo drivers and cab operators, taking the wrong side to save time and avoid travelling the prescribed distance. Such manoeuvres on the busy four-lane flyover can lead to head-on collisions, endangering motorists and other road users.

Shortcut comes at a dangerous cost

The Mankoli flyover is a key link for commuters travelling between the Kalyan-Dombivli region and Thane and Mumbai. With a steady flow of vehicles throughout the day, wrong-side driving on the stretch poses a serious safety concern, particularly when vehicles approach each other from opposite directions.

Acting on the complaints, Ahire and his team conducted a surprise inspection on Thursday evening. Several autorickshaws, tempos and cars were reportedly found travelling against the prescribed direction. The traffic police stopped the vehicles and initiated penal action under the applicable provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The three-hour drive resulted in action against 28 vehicles, with ₹32,000 collected in fines on the spot. The surprise operation also caught several drivers off guard, particularly those using the flyover to cut short their journeys.

Earlier complaints over reckless driving

The flyover has previously drawn complaints over bikers and car drivers allegedly speeding and driving dangerously at night. Corporator Dipesh Mhatre had raised the issue with the police, following which criminal action was initiated against the motorists concerned. The action reportedly helped curb such incidents.

More enforcement drives planned

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Ahire said the department had been receiving repeated complaints about wrong-side driving on the flyover and the risk it posed to commuters.

He said the latest operation was conducted in response to these complaints and warned that enforcement drives would now be carried out regularly to deter violations and improve road safety.

The police action is aimed at sending a clear message to motorists that saving a few minutes by taking the wrong side will not be tolerated.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/