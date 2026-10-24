Mumbai To Host International Medical Conference On Advanced Cancer Treatments, Minimally Invasive Procedures From October 30 To November 1 | AI

Mumbai will host an international medical conference on advanced cancer treatments and minimally invasive procedures from October 30 to November 1, bringing together specialists from India and abroad to discuss emerging techniques in cancer care, liver diseases and other complex medical conditions.

Focus On Interventional Radiology

SPECTRUM INDIA 2026, in association with PORTAL 360, will focus on interventional radiology, which uses imaging technology to guide instruments inside the body and perform procedures through small punctures instead of large surgical incisions. For eligible patients, these techniques can reduce pain, hospital stays and recovery time compared with conventional surgery.

The conference will cover image-guided treatments for tumours in the liver, lungs, kidneys, prostate and other organs. Experts will discuss techniques that use heat or extreme cold to destroy tumours in selected patients, potentially offering alternatives to conventional surgery.

Managing Cancer-Related Complications

Sessions will also examine minimally invasive approaches to cancer-related pain, bone conditions and complications arising from various diseases.

The PORTAL 360 programme will focus on advanced liver care, particularly portal hypertension, a condition involving increased pressure in blood vessels around the liver that can lead to internal bleeding and fluid accumulation in the abdomen. Specialists will discuss image-guided procedures to manage such complications.

Specialists From US, Europe And Asia

International speakers include Dr Wael Saad, Dr Sanjeeva Kalva, Dr Bulent Arslan, Dr Bradford Wood and Dr Govind Raj Narayanan from the United States, along with specialists from India, Europe and Asia.

The opening day on October 30 will feature hands-on workshops at Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel, followed by scientific sessions on October 31 and November 1 at Hotel Trident, Nariman Point.

Dr Suyash Kulkarni and Dr Bhavesh Popat are the organising chairpersons, while Dr Nitin Shetty and Dr Karan Anandpara are the organising secretaries.

The conference aims to provide doctors with practical training and updates on advanced image-guided procedures, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and expanding access to less invasive treatment options.

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