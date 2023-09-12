Thane: Congress Alleges Waste Transportation By Dilapidated & Dangerous Vehicles; Slams TMC

FPJ

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) under the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde campaign 'Chief Minister's Changing Thane', special attention is being paid to the cleanliness of the city. To pick up the garbage in the city more quickly and cleanly, new cleaning machines have joined the vehicle fleet of the TMC.

Congress spokesperson, Rahul Pingle, said, “Registered vehicles are in poor condition. Due to lack of attention to the repair and maintenance of the vehicles by the concerned contractor, the vehicles have fallen into disrepair. Also some of these vehicles have been fined by the transport department for various reasons including body modification without permission, advertising without permission, and not carrying a fitness certificate."

Need for well-maintained vehicles

Pingle further added, "When the garbage is supposed to be transported safely in a well-maintained vehicle, it is only due to deliberate neglect by the officials of the solid waste department that such rusted, dilapidated vehicles are running on the road to pick up the garbage."

The Thane Congress unit will meet with the officials of the Transport Department and demand that an immediate inspection campaign be undertaken for all such dangerous vehicles and that they should immediately stop the transport of waste from all such dangerous vehicles and take action against the relevant contractors. Pingle has sent a letter to TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar regarding it.

One of the members from Thane Congress unit on the condition of anonymity said, "While the TMC chief has taken up the task of cleaning the city under the campaign 'Chief Minister's Changing Thane', the image of the municipal corporation is tarnished due to the use of dangerous and dilapidated vehicles for transporting waste. Also, they are also undeterred as no strict action is being taken against the negligent contractors and officials."

