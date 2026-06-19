 Thane: Community Offers Namaz-E-Istisqa At Rabodi Jumma Masjid Amid Water Scarcity And Delayed Monsoon Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Community Offers Namaz-E-Istisqa At Rabodi Jumma Masjid Amid Water Scarcity And Delayed Monsoon Concerns

Thane: Community Offers Namaz-E-Istisqa At Rabodi Jumma Masjid Amid Water Scarcity And Delayed Monsoon Concerns

Members of the Muslim community gathered at Rabodi Jumma Masjid in Thane on June 19 to offer Namaz-e-Istisqa, a special prayer for rain, amid concerns over water scarcity and delayed monsoon conditions. Led by Mufti Azimuddin Sahab and supported by local organisations, the congregation prayed for rainfall and relief from drought-like conditions affecting the region.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, June 19, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
Thane: Community Offers Namaz-E-Istisqa At Rabodi Jumma Masjid Amid Water Scarcity And Delayed Monsoon Concerns
orshippers gather at Rabodi Jumma Masjid in Thane to offer special prayers for rainfall amid drought concerns | File Photo

Thane, June 19: In response to mounting concerns over water scarcity and a delayed monsoon affecting the region, a special congregational prayer for rain was organised on Friday in Thane.

According to an official digital announcement shared on June 19, 2026, members of the local Muslim community were invited to perform Namaz-e-Istisqa — a traditional Islamic prayer specifically dedicated to seeking rain during times of drought.

Special prayer held at Rabodi mosque

The special prayer service was scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2026, commencing at 2:45 pm, immediately following the weekly Jumah (Friday) prayers. The gathering took place at the Jumma Masjid in Rabodi, Thane.

The congregation and subsequent prayers were led by prominent religious scholar Mufti Azimuddin Sahab.

Community organisations support initiative

The event was jointly organised and endorsed by two prominent socio-religious organisations:

IQRA Education Welfare Trust

Sunni Ittehad Committee

The informational poster highlighted the urgency of the situation, urging the public to gather in large numbers to offer collective supplications (duas) for the city, the nation and the global community (ummah) experiencing severe dry spells.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Monsoon Delay: Gorai’s East Indian Community Revives Centuries-Old Rain Prayer Tradition
Mumbai Monsoon Delay: Gorai’s East Indian Community Revives Centuries-Old Rain Prayer Tradition

Prayer rooted in Islamic tradition

The initiative draws on Islamic traditions, citing a well-known narration from the Sahih Bukhari scriptures: "When there is no rain and they see drought, they should offer Istisqa (prayer for rain)."

Organisers expressed hope that the collective community effort would bring much-needed environmental relief and the blessings of rainfall to the region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on