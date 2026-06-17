Mumbai Monsoon Delay: Gorai’s East Indian Community Revives Centuries-Old Rain Prayer Tradition

East Indian community members in Gorai take part in a traditional procession seeking rainfall amid delayed monsoon conditions | File Photo

Mumbai, June 17: As Mumbai grapples with a delayed monsoon and dwindling water reserves, members of the East Indian community in Gorai revived a centuries-old drought-time tradition on Tuesday night, carrying a statue of St Anthony in a solemn procession and praying for his intercession to bring much-needed rain to the parched fields.

Community Revives Rare Drought-Time Ritual

Switsy Henriques, a Parish Council member of Muddan Pakhadi in Gorai village, said the ritual was last organised around 25 to 30 years ago.

“We were children then, and there was no need for such prayers because the rains arrived on time,” said Henriques.

The decision to hold the ritual was made suddenly on Tuesday morning after villagers discussed reports about the delayed monsoon. Approximately 150 people walked through the village for nearly 75 minutes, with the person leading the procession carrying an image of St Anthony. Those following carried stones on their heads while invoking the saint to bless the city with rain. Nuns from the local convent joined the procession.

“St Anthony is a miracle worker,” Henriques said.

Stones Symbolise Rain-Bearing Clouds

The ritual involving the stones and the statue is a unique centuries-old tradition practised by one of Mumbai’s indigenous communities, which has deep agricultural roots. The stones symbolise the heavy rain-bearing clouds that the faithful hope to draw to the region. During the procession, devotees escort a statue of St Anthony to nearby water bodies while singing traditional prayers dedicated to the saint.

Ancient Prayer Echoes Through Gorai

Walter Murzello, an East Indian community member well versed in the group’s traditions, said the procession stops at every Holy Cross along the route.

“During the procession, the prayer recited is: ‘Sant Anthon saargan.. pani partai dongran… Sant Anthon mafi kar… pani para shetavar’ (Saint Anthony in Heaven… it is raining on the mountains… Saint Anthony forgive us… bless our fields with rain),” said Murzello, who heads the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat’s Reetin Reevaj project, which aims to preserve the community’s customs influenced by a blend of Portuguese and North Konkan traditions.

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Tradition Rooted in Mumbai’s History

Murzello said that centuries ago, when Bombay was struck by plague, Holy Crosses were erected at the entrances and prominent locations of gaothans to protect residents from the disease.

“The initiative of building Holy Crosses was believed to have protected the villages, and from that time onwards people continued to venerate them. Mumbai now waits anxiously for good rains, and even in this situation the sons of the soil are turning to a tradition they believe helped bring rain to Bombay centuries ago,” Murzello added.

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