Thane Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal Launches Public Awareness Campaign Against Child Marriage |

Thane: Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal inaugurated a public awareness campaign against child marriage on Tuesday, urging citizens to actively participate in efforts to eliminate the social practice.

Organised Under Child Marriage Free India Initiative

The district-level awareness programme, held under the Child Marriage Free India Campaign, was organised by the Women and Child Development Department in collaboration with the Maharashtra Social Development Trust (MSVT/SEVA).

Call for Collective Vigilance

Emphasising the importance of collective action, Dr Panchal said,

"Widespread social awareness is essential to stop child marriages. If any suspicious activity related to child marriage is noticed, citizens should immediately contact 1098. The administration will take all necessary action."

Child Marriage Cases in Thane

According to officials, 14 child marriage cases were recorded in Thane district between February and November 2025, highlighting the need for sustained awareness and vigilance.

