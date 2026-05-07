Thane Coastal Road: 28 Per Cent Work Complete; ₹2,727 Crore Project To Ease Ghodbunder Traffic By 2028

Construction work progresses on the Thane Coastal Road project aimed at reducing congestion across key city routes | File Photo

Thane, May 7: The ambitious 13.45 km Thane Coastal Road, connecting Kharegaon to Gaimukh, is poised to be a "game-changer" for the city's infrastructure.

Following a high-level site inspection at Balkum on Thursday, MLA Sanjay Kelkar announced that approximately 28% of the project work is now complete, with a final completion target of December 2028.

The Rs 2,727 crore six-lane corridor, executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), aims to provide a vital bypass for heavy vehicles that currently paralyse Ghodbunder Road and internal city arteries. Once operational, the travel time between Kharegaon and Gaimukh is expected to drop from the current 45–60 minutes to just 15 minutes.

Key inspections and environmental concerns

Accompanied by MMRDA Chief Engineers and technical contractors, MLA Kelkar reviewed the progress of the elevated segments. While construction has gained momentum over the last six months, Kelkar raised alarms regarding illegal encroachments within protected mangrove zones.

"Significant portions of this road are elevated to protect the ecosystem, yet we have observed unauthorised landfilling and shanties obstructing the path," Kelkar stated. He issued immediate directives to the Mangrove Cell and municipal authorities to clear these obstructions to avoid further delays.

Regional impact

The project is designed to integrate with the Thane Internal Ring Metro and the Saket-Amane elevated road, creating a seamless transit network. By diverting heavy industrial traffic away from the city's residential core, the coastal road will offer substantial relief to commuters in the Kalwa, Balkum and Ghodbunder nodes.

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Senior officials including Sanjay Patil, Suraj Dalvi and Jitendra Madhavi were also present during the review meeting to finalise the 40-month completion roadmap.

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