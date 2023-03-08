Thane: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates Akshaya Chaitanya, an initiative dedicated to eradicating hunger

CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates Akshaya Chaitanya in Thane |

Akshaya Chaitanya, an initiative dedicated to eradicating hunger in a sustainable and scalable way, announces the expansion of its services to Thane at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa by chief minister Eknath Shinde, MLA Pratap Sarnaik, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar, Sanjay Herwade and dean of CSMH Yogesh Sharma.

Provides free, unlimited, nutritious and hot food

The Swasthya Ahara initiative provides free, unlimited, nutritious and hot lunch and dinner meals to the needy in 19 government hospitals, helping them stay healthy and save on medication costs. The beneficiaries of the initiative would include families of patients from marginalized sections of society, admitted to the hospital.

The inauguration at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Hospital will be the first of Akshaya Chaitanya’s operations in Thane.

'Grateful to have opportunity to serve community in Thane'

Amitasana Das, trustee, Akshaya Chaitanya "We are thrilled to expand our reach and support the largest public hospital in Thane. By providing nutritious meals to those in need, we hope to make a positive impact on their health and well-being. We started with serving 1500 lunch meals across 5 Government hospitals and today we are happy to inaugurate our 19th public hospital by satiating hunger for over 13000 people every day. This expansion would not have been possible without the support of TMC and Reliance Foundation. We are grateful to have the opportunity to serve the community in Thane and look forward to continuing our mission to eradicate hunger in the city."

'No one should go hungry': CFO, Reliance foundation

"Reliance Foundation is proud to support Akshaya Chaitanya in its mission to eradicate hunger for every vulnerable in Mumbai," said Sachin Mardikar, CFO at Reliance Foundation.

Mardikar further added, "We believe that no one should go hungry and that access to nutritious food is a fundamental right and more so for children in schools and families in public hospitals. We are committed to working with Akshaya Chaitanya to bring this vision to life and make a positive impact on the lives of those in need."

More about Akshaya Chaitanya

Akshaya Chaitanya is an initiative of the HKM Charitable Foundation dedicated to making Mumbai a hunger-free city. The organisation is operating three key feeding initiatives, including Swasthya Ahara, Paushtik Ahara, and Bal Shiksha Ahara, all aimed at ensuring a nutritious diet for those in need.

