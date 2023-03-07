In Pics: CM Shinde celebrates Holi with his family and supporters

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 07, 2023
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated Holi with his family on Tuesday.
CM shinde was seen holding his grandson in his arms while he celebrated Holi.
CM Shinde celebrated the festival of colours at his Thane residence.
CM Shinde's son and MP Shrikant Shinde was also present during the celebration.
Shinde took the opportunity to wish the people of the state a happy Holi, including his critics.
Shinde also urged the citizens of Maharashtra to celebrate Holi by using eco-friendly and natural colors.
He also visited the Shiv Sena shakha in Kisan nagar, and celebrated Holi with old aides, supporters and party office bearers.
This was the first Holi since Eknath Shinde became the CM of Maharashtra.
