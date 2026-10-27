Thane: Cleanliness Drive At VS General Hospital Reinforces Patient Safety And Hygiene Standards

Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Kailas Pawar joins healthcare workers in promoting hospital cleanliness and hygiene | File Photo

Thane, October 27, 2026: Cleanliness should not be treated as a one-day campaign, but rather as an integral part of everyone's lifestyle and work culture.

“Clean hospitals provide patients with safety, trust, and a healing environment,” stated Dr Kailas Pawar, Deputy Director of Health Services.

Under a special nationwide campaign of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, a cleanliness drive was conducted across government healthcare institutions in Thane district.

The initiative commenced at V.S. General Hospital in Thane. Setting a strong example, Deputy Director Dr Kailas Pawar personally took up a broom to participate in the cleanliness drive, delivering a powerful message about hygiene through action to officers and staff.

Focus On Hospital Hygiene And Waste Management

The campaign focused heavily on sanitising hospital wards, Outpatient Departments (OPDs), restrooms and surrounding premises, alongside the proper management of obsolete materials and biomedical waste disposal. Officers and healthcare workers from various departments participated with great enthusiasm.

Emphasising collective responsibility, Dr Pawar noted that hospital hygiene is not solely an administrative duty.

“Cleanliness becomes far more effective through the joint participation of officials, employees, and citizens,” Dr Pawar asserted.

“A clean campus, proper waste management, and hygienic practices contribute significantly to creating a healthy environment. Therefore, making cleanliness an inseparable part of daily operations is essential.”

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Highlighting cleanliness as both a fundamental responsibility and a stepping stone to good health, Dr Pawar urged everyone to begin within their immediate surroundings to achieve the goal of a clean and secure healthcare system.

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