Thane Civil Hospital Tops Maharashtra In Screening And Treating Newborn Eye Disorder ROP To Prevent Blindness |

Thane Civil Hospital has secured the top position in Maharashtra for its exceptional efforts in screening and treating Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)—a critical medical condition that poses a severe risk of permanent blindness in premature and low-birth-weight infants.

According to data released by the hospital administration, the Pediatric Ophthalmology Department screened a staggering 1,000 infants over the past year. Out of these, 10 high-risk cases were successfully treated, completely eliminating the risk of lifetime vision loss for these newborns.

The Threat of ROP

Retinopathy of Prematurity is a vascular eye disorder that primarily affects infants born before 37 weeks of gestation or those weighing less than normal at birth. In ROP, the blood vessels of the retina (the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye) develop abnormally. If left undiagnosed or untreated within the critical window, it can lead to retinal detachment, causing permanent visual impairment or total blindness.

To combat this, the Pediatric Ophthalmology Department operates under the strict guidelines of the State Family Welfare Office. Every infant admitted to the hospital's Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) undergoes mandatory, routine eye screenings.

Advanced Screening and Timely Intervention

The medical team leverages advanced technology, including high-tech Retinal Cameras, to capture detailed images of the infants' eyes. This allows specialists to detect early-stage abnormalities and initiate immediate corrective interventions. Hospital authorities noted that this proactive approach has not only saved the eyesight of countless children but has also significantly boosted awareness among parents regarding neonatal eye care.

"Infants born prematurely face a substantial risk of losing their vision due to ROP. However, this risk can be entirely mitigated with timely screening and intervention. The large-scale screening drive currently underway at Thane Civil Hospital is playing a pivotal role in safeguarding the vision of these newborns."

— Dr. Kailas Pawar, District Civil Surgeon, Thane

A Collaborative Medical Triumph

The specialized department runs under the direct guidance of District Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar and Additional District Civil Surgeon Dr. Dheeraj Mahangde.

Ophthalmologists Dr. Shubhangi Ambadekar and Dr. Rahul Gurav, alongside a dedicated nursing and support team including Matron Asmita Kadam, Sheetal Jathar, Neelam Nikalje, and Kirti Borade, have been instrumental in driving this statewide success through their relentless round-the-clock efforts.

Key Highlights for Sidebar or Social Copy:

Total Screenings (Past 1 Year): 1,000 infants

Successful Surgical/Medical Interventions: 10 critical cases

State Ranking: Thane District ranks #1 in Maharashtra for ROP management.

Target Group: Preterm babies in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/