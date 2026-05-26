Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar Inspects Gaondevi Vegetable Market After Devastating Fire, Delays Shop Owner Relocation Timeline |

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar, accompanied by senior civic officials and political leaders, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Gaondevi Vegetable Market on Tuesday following last Thursday’s devastating inferno.

The massive fire, which gutted numerous stalls, has caused substantial structural damage, prompting the civic administration to delay the initial relocation timeline. While the administration had earlier committed to rehabilitating and resettling the affected shop owners by June 1, Mayor Pimplolkar clarified after the inspection that structural repairs will require additional time.

"The scale of work required here is extensive," the Mayor stated while interacting with affected stall owners at the site. "To ensure the safety and longevity of the facility, the remaining structural and restoration tasks must be completed with technical precision. Handovers will only proceed once all allotments and stalls are fully restored to a safe and proper condition."

Debris Clearance and Structural Restoration Underway

During the visit, the delegation inspected the interior premises of the market, including the Naupada Ward Committee Office situated on the first floor. Mayor Pimplolkar directed the civic engineering wing to prioritize the immediate and thorough restoration of the ward office.

Currently, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) personnel are deployed at full capacity to clear massive amounts of fire debris and execute immediate civil engineering assessments. The Mayor also appealed to local corporators to closely monitor the ongoing reconstruction and offer ground-level guidance to expedite the workflow.

Ex-Gratia Financial Aid Handed over to Victims' Families

Following her site visit, Mayor Pimplolkar visited the grieving families of the municipal personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as the injured firefighters.

Recipient Designation / Status Ex-Gratia Amount

Madhuri & Jayashree Shinde Wife and mother of Late Sagar Shinde (Station Officer, Fire Department) ₹10,00,000 (₹10 Lakh)

Padma Gadekar Wife of Late Kalu Gadekar (Security Guard) ₹10,00,000 (₹10 Lakh)

Sameer Jadhav, Sujit Pashte, & Prashant Mullya Injured Firefighters (recovering at home) ₹1,00,000 (₹1 Lakh) each

While the financial compensation for security guard Kalu Gadekar's family was officially processed and handed over at the TMC headquarters on Monday, the Mayor personally delivered the ex-gratia cheques to the remaining families and inquired about the health of the recovering fire personnel.

Delegation in Attendance

The high-level joint inspection team included Leader of the House Hanumant Jagdale, Shiv Sena Group Leader Pawan Kadam, Senior Corporator Ram Repale, local Corporators Sanjay Waghule, Sunesh Joshi, and Mrunal Pendse, alongside Corporator Sanjay Bhoir.

Representing the administrative and emergency wings were Additional Municipal Commissioner (2) Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioners G.G. Godepure, Madhukar Bodke, and Dr. Mitali Sancheti, Deputy City Engineer Shubhangi Keswani, Assistant Commissioner Maheshkumar Jamnor, Executive Engineer Mohan Kalal, Regional Disaster Management Chief Yasin Tadvi, and Chief Fire Officer Girish Zalke.

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