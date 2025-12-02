Thane Civil Hospital Performs 4,271 Surgeries In 7 Months Despite Operating From Temporary Building

Thane Civil Hospital records 4,271 surgeries in seven months, proving uninterrupted care despite operating from a temporary facility | File Photo

Thane, Dec 02: Thane Civil Hospital has proved that excellent treatment is possible not only in expensive private hospitals but also within the government system – provided the intent and teamwork are strong. Despite shifting to a temporary building in Wagle Estate, the hospital successfully completed a total of 4,271 surgeries in the last seven months (April to October 2025), without any interruption.

These include 2,326 major and 1,945 minor surgeries. Cesarean sections (LSCS), laparotomy, hernia, orthopedic, dental, ENT, hydrocele, gallbladder, tonsil and many other serious and essential operations are being performed continuously.

Every day, 500 to 600 patients reach the hospital for treatment. Under the leadership of District Surgeon Dr. Kailash Pawar and Additional District Surgeon Dr. Dhiraj Mahanagde, 550 to 600 operations are being performed every month – which is a major achievement for any government hospital.

Some special successful surgeries that raised hopes

Relief from breast cancer: A complex lump removal surgery of a 78-year-old woman was successfully performed, giving her freedom from a serious disease like breast cancer.

'Gynecomastia' surgery for a 20-year-old youth: This problem, caused by hormonal changes, requires a very expensive and difficult operation in private hospitals. Thane Civil performed this reduction and liposuction surgery successfully for the first time.

Tahir got his eyesight back: Tahir, who was deaf and mentally disabled, was refused surgery by many hospitals citing high risk. But Thane Civil Hospital showed courage, performed a complex cataract surgery and made him able to see the world again.

No reduction in service at the temporary location

The hospital is currently working in a temporary building, but there has been no compromise on facilities, speed and patient care. Due to the hard work of the staff, the teamwork of the doctors and better management, Thane Civil has become a major support for the poor and common citizens.

Statement by District Surgeon Dr. Kailash Pawar

"Even though we are working at a temporary location, we have not let any reduction in services be a hindrance, this is our biggest strength. Our team's hard work and the doctors' promptness are the proof of this achievement. Thane Civil Hospital system has become very beneficial for the citizens," said District Surgeon Dr. Kailash Pawar.

