Thane Civil Hospital Performs 34 Free Pediatric Surgeries In One Day Under Central RBSK Mega-Camp |

Thane: In a significant public healthcare achievement, the Thane District General (Civil) Hospital has successfully performed major surgical procedures on 34 pediatric patients in a single day. Arranged under the Central Government’s flagship Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), the specialized mega-drive provided critical interventions for children suffering from complex congenital conditions and severe physical ailments.

Focus on Underprivileged Communities

The initiative primarily benefited economically marginalized families residing across the peripheral industrial and tribal belts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts.

High-complexity operations for conditions such as cleft lip, hernia, hydrocele, hemangioma (vascular anomalies), phimosis, lymphatic/abdominal tumors, and syndactyly (webbed fingers) which routinely accrue prohibitive costs in private tertiary care sectors were provided entirely free of cost.

Full Support for Patients and Families

The high-volume surgical camp was executed under the direct administration of District Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar and Additional Civil Surgeon Dr. Dheeraj Mahangade. To minimize the logistical and financial strain on the beneficiaries' relatives, the hospital administration undertook comprehensive arrangements to cover accommodation, meals, and post-operative care resources for all admitted children and their guardians.

A specialized medical team spearheaded by Dr. Sanjay Oak, veteran pediatric surgeon and former Dean of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Mumbai, conducted the operations utilizing state-of-the-art specialized pediatric surgical apparatus.

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Official on Financial Barriers to Care

"Financial distress frequently compels low-income households to indefinitely defer necessary pediatric interventions, which severely compromises the child's long-term developmental trajectory," stated Vinod Joshi, RBSK District Program Coordinator. "This intensive drive underscores how systematic screening, timely clinical diagnosis, and immediate surgical correction under the RBSK network can successfully reintegrate these children into healthy, functional lives."

The successful single-day output serves as a benchmark for public health infrastructure in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, indicating that highly specialized, precision surgery can be scaled effectively within state-run institutional frameworks. Officials emphasized that the drive represents an ongoing socio-medical mandate rather than an isolated campaign, actively mitigating regional disparities in pediatric tertiary care.

Institutional Statement

"Our definitive policy mandate is to ensure that zero financial barriers impede critical medical intervention for pediatric demographics. Alongside the 34 patients aged 0–18 years operated upon directly within the district facility, our clinical teams identified an additional 14 cases requiring sub-specialized tertiary infrastructure. These children have been seamlessly referred to our empaneled private network hospitals for fully subsidized advanced surgeries."

— Dr. Kailas Pawar, District Civil Surgeon, Thane

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