Thane Civil Hospital, 108 Ambulance Team Save Newborn With Rare Diaphragm Defect |

​Thane: In a remarkable display of swift coordination and medical efficiency, the team at Thane Civil Hospital, along with the 108 emergency ambulance service, worked round-the-clock to save a critically ill newborn whose life was at severe risk even before birth.

​The medical emergency came to light when a sonography scan of a 28-year-old pregnant woman from Shahapur taluka revealed a severe congenital defect in the baby’s diaphragm—a condition where abdominal organs had shifted into the chest cavity, displacing the heart to the right side. Recognizing the high complexity of the case, medical authorities decided to conduct the delivery at Thane Civil Hospital under close supervision.

​Pre-Planned Coordination

​Under the guidance of Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar and Additional Civil Surgeon Dr. Dhiraj Mahangade, the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology and the Pediatrics Department formulated an advance care strategy. To ensure seamless post-delivery intervention, the hospital also pre-coordinated with the surgical team at Kaushalya Hospital.

​On August 11, a surgical team led by Dr. Sachin Gholap and Dr. Rupali Yadav successfully performed a C-section delivery. Immediately following birth, the infant experienced acute respiratory distress. Pediatricians Dr. Sushil Dubey, Dr. Aishwarya More, and Dr. Suresh Wankhede intervened instantly to stabilize the baby’s vitals.

​Emergency Transit and Surgical Repair

​Once the newborn was stabilized for transport, a 108 emergency ambulance was deployed without delay. Led by Dr. Bansode, the transit team safely transferred the infant to Kaushalya Hospital.

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​Upon arrival, a specialized team comprising renowned pediatric surgeon Dr. Sanjay Oak, Dr. Sanket Kulkarni, Megha More, and attending staff performed a complex surgical procedure to repair the diaphragmatic defect and relocate the displaced abdominal organs back to their correct anatomical positions.

​While the newborn currently remains on ventilator support in critical condition, the timely decisions made by Thane Civil Hospital, effective inter-departmental synergy, and rapid transit via the 108 service proved crucial in providing the child a fighting chance at life.

​"All departments at the Civil Hospital acted with exceptional speed and unity under extremely challenging circumstances. Thanks to timely decision-making and seamless team coordination, the baby was safely transferred for advanced surgical care. We are immense proud of this collective effort."

— Dr. Kailas Pawar, Civil Surgeon, Thane

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