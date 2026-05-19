Thane Civic Body's Move To Install Signboards On 193 Acres Of SGNP Green Cover Sparks Outrage Amid Pending SC Hearing | AI

Mumbai: A high-stakes territorial dispute has ignited in Thane as the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) moved to install jurisdictional signboards across around 193 acres of prime dense green cover in Manpada-Chitalsar near Tikujiniwadi, replacing those of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The maneuver not has sparked outrage among daily walkers and visitors, but environmentalists are up in arms who warn that the city’s “green lungs” are being bartered for real estate gains. The entrance is currently guarded by TMC bouncers.

50-year legal saga; Bombay HC dismissed 'private forest' claim in Feb 2026

The controversy centers on a 50-year legal saga, when acquisition of this land was challenged by the then owner in the Bombay High Court. In February 2026, the Bombay High Court dismissed the State’s claim that the territory was a “private forest,” citing procedural lapses in the 1975 acquisition. The Court directed the TMC to compensate the private owner with Transferable Development Rights (TDR). However, TMC Commissioner approached the Supreme Court against enforcement judgement & contempt notices thereof, Supreme Court stayed on this ruling on April 27, 2026, hence now operation of impugned judgment has been stayed until a final hearing on July 20.

However, on Sunday, May 17 the TMC took possession of the land with the help of police, and have deployed it's bouncers. The action had also ignited protests by visitors, for restricting them entry.

TMC took possession on May 17 with police; activists allege 'strategic land grab

Activists allege the TMC is "creating facts on the ground" by asserting physical possession despite the apex court’s ongoing hearing. “This is a strategic land grab,” stated a local activist. “By replacing SGNP boards, they are psychologically de-classifying a forest to facilitate TDR-led development that will eventually kill the green cover.”

Speaking with the FPJ, Deputy Forest Officer of Yeoor, SGNP confirmed that the TMC has taken possession of the said land and that the action is following the High Court orders. The officer did not comment on the status of the case in the Supreme Court.

Activist Joshi: SC said situation remains as it was; land grabbers ignoring order

Enviornment activist from Thane Rohit Joshi said, "There is a dispute regarding the Forest Department land at the foot of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Tikujiniwadi area in Ward No. 4 and the claim filed by Dayabhai & Company was supported by the Bombay High Court's February 2026 verdict, but due to the appeal filed by the Municipal Corporation in the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court's verdict, the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court's verdict on April 27, 2026 and the next hearing was scheduled for July 20, 2026 and till then the situation would remain as it was, i.e. the Forest Department would continue to occupy it. But still, some land grabbers are trying to occupy the said land, ignoring the Supreme Court's order."

"It is not only about granting the TDR to the builder, but we fear the land will be used for commercial development in the near future. We will challenge this in the court," Joshi added.

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Goenka: Forest land has no development potential; TDR claim of 200% vs 0.08% for biodiversity park

Enviornment activist Debi Goenka said, "The Forest Department of the Government of Maharashtra has been in possession of a plot admeasuring 193 acres of land at Manpada, Thane. This land was acquired by the Government in 1975 under the Maharashtra Private Forests Act. The grant of TDR for this plot is shrouded in mystery. TDR can only be granted if the plot in question has development potential. Obviously, forest land does not have any potential for construction.

Secondly, in the TMC Development Plan, this plot is wrongly zoned as a “Biodiversity Park”. The TDR available for a biodiversity park is 0.08 i.e. 08%. The builder however is claiming a TDR of 2.0 i.e. 200%."

While the TMC maintains that portions of the land are essential for public infrastructure, including a DP road and metro works, conservationists fear the precedent will dismantle environmental protections across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. As the boards go up, all eyes now turn to the Supreme Court to decide if this verdant expanse remains a protected forest or becomes the next frontier for concrete.

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