Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale Warns Against Fake MGNREGS Recruitment Ads On WhatsApp Demanding ₹1,500 Fee | Wikipedia

Mumbai: Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale has appealed to citizens and unemployed youth to remain alert against fake recruitment advertisements being circulated on social media in the name of the Rural Employment Department under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Misleading messages claim PTO, APO & CDO vacancies on WhatsApp

According to the minister, misleading messages claiming “Immediate recruitment in Maharashtra under the Employment Guarantee Scheme” are being widely shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. The advertisements falsely claim vacancies for posts such as Programme Technical Officer (PTO), Assistant Programme Officer (APO), and Clerk-cum-Desk Officer (CDO).

The fake advertisement reportedly asks applicants to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,500 and promises contract-based appointments up to the age of 58 years.

No such recruitment initiated by state government or department

Minister Gogawale clarified that no such recruitment process has been initiated by the state government or the department. He said the advertisement is completely false and intended to mislead job seekers, especially unemployed youth in rural areas, leading to possible financial fraud.

The minister further stated that the bogus advertisement is tarnishing the image of the government. A complaint has been lodged against unidentified persons at Marine Lines Police Station seeking strict action against those responsible for spreading the fake recruitment messages.

He urged citizens not to trust or respond to any unofficial recruitment advertisements and to verify all government job notifications only through official government channels.

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