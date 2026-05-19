Maharashtra FDA Assures No Essential Medicine Disruption In Mumbai During Chemists' One-Day Strike On May 20 | AI

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, has assured citizens that there will be no disruption in the supply of essential medicines in Mumbai during the proposed one-day strike by chemists on May 20.

Coordination with retail chemists, hospital pharmacies & 24-hour stores

The strike has been called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD). In view of the shutdown, the FDA’s Brihanmumbai division has initiated precautionary measures to ensure continued availability of medicines across the city.

According to the administration, coordination has been established with retail chemists, hospital-linked pharmacies and 24-hour medical stores to maintain uninterrupted supply of essential drugs. Officials have also directed concerned stakeholders to keep sufficient stock of medicines available during the strike period.

Appeal to chemists to ensure life-saving medicines remain accessible

The FDA said instructions have been issued under the guidance of the Joint Commissioner (Drugs) and Controlling Authority to prevent any inconvenience to patients. The administration is also in touch with district authorities, police officials, civic health departments, doctors’ associations and private as well as charitable hospitals to monitor the situation closely.

Authorities have appealed to chemist associations to consider their social responsibility and ensure that life-saving medicines remain accessible to customers and patients during the strike.

Control rooms set up across Mumbai; citizens urged not to panic

Citizens have also been urged not to believe rumours or panic over medicine shortages. The administration stated that control rooms have been set up in different zones of Mumbai to address complaints related to medicine availability.

Officials reiterated that efforts are underway to keep at least some medical stores operational in every division of Mumbai to avoid hardship for the public.

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