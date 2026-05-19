Mayor Ritu Tawde Conducts Surprise Ghatkopar Inspection, Orders Crackdown On Illegal Parking & Drug Den Near School |

Mumbai: Taking serious cognisance of rampant illegal parking on both sides of Sudha Park Road in Ghatkopar, Mayor Ritu Tawde conducted a surprise inspection on Monday, triggering a crackdown. Police acted against illegally parked vehicles, detained individuals found drinking inside autorickshaws, and demolished a shop allegedly linked to the sale of narcotic substances.

Residents flag parking, footpath encroachment & harassment issues at N Ward meet

Tawde held a review meeting at the BMC's N Ward office in Ghatkopar, where local residents flagged multiple civic and law-and-order concerns. Citizens highlighted rampant illegal parking of vehicles and autorickshaws on both sides of Sudha Park Road, encroachment of footpaths turning them into parking zones, and the resulting hardship for pedestrians.

They also raised concerns over illicit activities operating under the cover of parked vehicles, incidents of harassment of women, and the sale of pan masala, similar substances, and narcotics from shops near schools and hospitals, demanding immediate action to address these issues.

Shop on disability quota found selling narcotics; ordered removal

Acting on complaints, Tawde carried out an on-the-spot inspection at Sudha Park Road with civic and police officials. A shop on Pushpa Vihar Marg—licensed as an STD/PCO under a disability quota—was found allegedly selling narcotics, following which its immediate removal was ordered. Widespread illegal parking on roads and footpaths was also flagged, with one autorickshaw driver caught drinking on duty and handed over to police. She directed strict action against all violations, including penalising illegally parked vehicles.

Meanwhile, residents also complained about feeding of pigeons by individuals near the police ground at Shantipath, causing inconvenience and hygiene issues in the area. Taking note, Tawde directed officials to clear the spot, make it pigeon-free, and undertake beautification of the area.

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