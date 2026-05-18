Maharashtra Khadi Board Announces Madhumitra & Madhusakhi Awards For Beekeeping On World Bee Day May 20 | AI

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board has announced the recipients of the ‘Madhumitra’ and ‘Madhusakhi’ awards for 2026, with the felicitation ceremony scheduled to be held in Sambhajinagar on May 20 on the occasion of World Bee Day.

Awards include memento, certificate and cash prize

The awards, instituted in 2023, aim to encourage beekeeping and recognise individuals making significant contributions to the sector across Maharashtra. The award includes a memento, certificate and cash prize.

This year’s awardees are Dnyaneshwar Malile from Latur, Ganesh Burkul from Sambhajinagar, Rajendradas Bairagi from Buldhana and Shweta Vayal from Pune for their notable work in the field of beekeeping.

Four special honours: Tare, Marne, Patil and Ahire from Thane, Pune, Kolhapur, Jalgaon

In addition, the selection committee has chosen Chandrakant Tare from Thane, Sanjay Marne from Pune, Dayawan Patil from Kolhapur and Vidyanand Ahire from Jalgaon for special honours.

“The awards have been introduced to promote beekeeping in the state and motivate beekeepers who are contributing significantly to the sector,” an official from the Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board said.

The Board stated that the initiative is part of its efforts to strengthen rural livelihoods and create awareness about the importance of beekeeping and honey production in Maharashtra.

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