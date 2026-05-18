Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹267.80 Crore For Ajinkyatara Fort & Sangam Mahuli Heritage Projects In Satara |

Mumbai: In a major push to preserve Maharashtra’s rich historical, religious, and cultural legacy and elevate it to global tourism standards, the State Government has sanctioned a massive financial package for crucial heritage sites in Satara district.

Apex committee chaired by CM Fadnavis approves ₹993.72 crore for six projects

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale announced today that ₹134.80 crore has been allocated for the preservation and conservation of the historic Ajinkyatara Fort. Additionally, ₹133 crore has been earmarked for the comprehensive restoration of the Sangam Mahuli Samadhi Sthal conservation project.

The decision was finalized during a high-level meeting of the Apex Committee for Pilgrimage Development Schemes, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Sahyadri Guest House. The committee approved a cumulative funds package worth ₹993.72 crore spanning six major pilgrimage and heritage development blueprints across the state.

The apex meeting saw the attendance of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore, PWD Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Dhananjay Munde, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, along with other senior bureaucrats.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that the state's forts and historical bastions are living symbols of Maharashtra’s glorious history. "Their preservation is a topmost priority for the government. Since these places attract millions of tourists annually, it is imperative to build state-of-the-art infrastructure, ensure robust security, provide medical amenities, and create highly eco-friendly tourism facilities," CM Fadnavis stated.

CM Fadnavis: Forts are living symbols; need eco-friendly tourism infra

Considered the pride of Satara city, the historic Ajinkyatara Fort precinct will undergo a scientific and holistic transformation under the approved ₹134.80 crore master plan.

The developmental blueprint includes structural fortification and conservation of the fort, restoration of deteriorating bastions, revival of the historic *Rajsadar* (Royal Court), and the construction of an advanced hanging bridge. The plan also includes themed tourist attractions, dedicated viewing galleries, newly paved pedestrian tracks, extensive landscaping, public utilities, and modern resting lounges. Chief Minister Fadnavis explicitly directed authorities to execute all works under expert supervision to ensure high-quality standards within strict timelines.

Sangam Mahuli to Transformed into World-Class Destination

The Sangam Mahuli region, renowned for its immense historical and spiritual significance, has received a financial boost of ₹133 crore. Under this specialized project, the final resting places (Samadhi Sthals) of iconic Maratha figures—Maharani Tarabai, Maharani Yesubai, and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj—will undergo comprehensive restoration alongside extensive landscape development.

Furthermore, the ancient Sangameshwar Temple and its historic *ghats* (riverbanks) will be systematically restored. The project also envisions the construction of a new hanging bridge, an expansive viewing gallery, well-equipped pathways, and fundamental tourist amenities. This major overhaul is expected to redefine the socio-religious and historic identity of Sangam Mahuli, firmly placing it on the global tourism map.

During the session, Satara District Collector Santosh Patil presented a detailed visual overview and layout execution strategy for both the Ajinkyatara Fort and Sangam Mahuli development projects before the Apex Committee.

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