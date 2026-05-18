Hyderabad Man's Speeding BMW Rams Scooter & Car On Mumbai-Goa Highway In Mahad, 4 Injured | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 37-year-old Hyderabad resident has been booked by Mahad MIDC Police Station after a speeding BMW allegedly rammed into a scooter and a car on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway in Mahad taluka, leaving four persons injured, police said.

Accident near Shinde Kond village on NH 66 at 5.35 pm

The accused, identified as Divyansh Sharad Shah, was allegedly driving a grey BMW 320D (MH-03-BW-8735) in a rash and negligent manner when the accident took place near Shinde Kond village on National Highway 66 at around 5.35 pm on May 17.

According to the complaint lodged by Shuheb Liyakat Chikte, the BMW first hit the rear side of a TVS Ntorq scooter (MH-08-BL-3643) and then crashed into a silver Toyota Etios car (MH-03-AZ-7369). The impact caused injuries to four persons and damaged all three vehicles involved in the accident.

Four victims identified; injuries range from minor to seriou

The injured have been identified as Shuheb Liyakat Chikte, Wali Abdul Wahab Mohimtatule, Pranali Sadashiv Parab and Prayag Siddharth Salvi. Police said the victims sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

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“A case has been registered against the BMW driver for rash and negligent driving causing injuries and damage to vehicles. Further investigation into the accident is underway,” an officer from Mahad MIDC Police Station said.

Case registered under BNS sections & Motor Vehicles Act; no arrest yet

Police have registered a crime under Sections 281, 125(a), 125(b) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. No arrest has been made so far.

The case was registered by Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Goregavkar, while further investigation is being carried out by Police Constable Pawar under the supervision of Assistant Police Inspector V.B. Surve.

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