Thane Civic Body Pays Solemn Tribute To Martyred Fire Officer Sagar Shinde

Thane: In a somber ceremony charged with heavy emotion, top civic administrators, political leaders, and emergency personnel gathered at the Nitin Company Fire Station on Thursday to pay their final respects to Fire Station Officer Sagar Suryakant Shinde. Shinde made the ultimate sacrifice while battling a fierce blaze that broke out in the Gaodevi Vegetable Market area.

Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar and Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao led the city in offering solemn wreaths and tributes to the departed officer. Following the guard of honor, Mayor Pimpolkar personally met with Shinde’s grieving mother, Jayashree Shinde, and his wife, Madhuri Shinde, to extend her deepest condolences and assure the family of the municipal corporation's full support.

Multi-Jurisdictional Fire Brigades Honor Slain Colleague

The solemnity of the occasion drew widespread solidarity from emergency services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). High-ranking officers and personnel from several neighboring municipal fire departments lined up to salute Shinde's bravery. Contingents in attendance included:

Thane Fire Brigade

Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) Fire Brigade

Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade

Panvel Fire Brigade

Kulgaon-Badlapur Fire Brigade

Dignitaries Join in Final Salutes

The tragedy brought together a wide cross-section of top bureaucrats and cross-party political leadership who stood shoulder-to-shoulder to acknowledge the officer's bravery.

Prominent figures present at the memorial included MLA Jitendra Awhad, Madhavi Naik, Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, Leader of the House Hanmant Jagdale, and Leader of the Opposition Ashraf Shanu Pathan. They were joined by Corporators Yogesh Janakar, Mukesh Mokashi, Narayan Pawar, and Abhijit Pawar.

Representing the civic administration alongside Commissioner Rao were Additional Municipal Commissioners Sandeep Malvi (1) and Prashant Rode (2), as well as Deputy Municipal Commissioners G.G. Godepure, Manish Joshi, and Dinesh Tayde.

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Second Casualty’s Remains Sent to Pune District

The official release from the Thane Municipal Corporation's Information and Public Relations Department also confirmed the identity of the second victim of the Gaodevi market disaster. Kalu Shankar Gadekar, a 55-year-old security guard, tragically lost his life in the same incident.

Following the completion of required post-mortem procedures, Gadekar’s mortal remains were respectfully dispatched to his native village of Gadekarwadi, located in the Gangapur area of Ambegaon within the Pune district, for his final rites.

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