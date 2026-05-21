CIDCO Asked To Urgently Resolve Long-pending Issues Of Navi Mumbai Project-Affected Families |

A delegation led by Member of Parliament Suresh Mhatre held a meeting with City and Industrial Development Corporation headquarters in Belapur, demanding urgent resolution of several long-pending issues concerning project-affected persons (PAPs) from 95 villages in Thane, Uran and Panvel talukas.

The delegation submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting concerns of families who had surrendered land for the development of Navi Mumbai decades ago.

Among the key demands raised by the delegation was the implementation of the Urban Development Department’s Government Resolution dated September 23, 2024, concerning the regularisation of structures built by PAPs. The delegation sought a clear framework and immediate implementation of the policy by CIDCO.

The memorandum also demanded allotment of plots reserved for social amenities under the 12.5 per cent scheme, relaxation of construction deadlines imposed on beneficiaries of the 12.5 per cent and 22.5 per cent schemes, and priority in jobs and business opportunities linked to the Navi Mumbai International Airport and other major CIDCO projects.

The delegation further sought permanent employment for contractual CIDCO workers, rehabilitation benefits for sanitation workers’ heirs, and immediate compliance with court orders concerning fire service employees who had won their cases in the Supreme Court.

Another major demand was the establishment of an international-standard fish market in Navi Mumbai on the lines of the APMC Market to support the traditional livelihoods of the Agri-Koli community and local project-affected families.

The delegation also raised concerns regarding delayed plot allotments due to sea-affected classification and requested CIDCO to reserve plots for PAPs whose files had already been processed but whose allotments remained pending.

Also Watch:

Speaking after the meeting, MP Suresh Mhatre said, “Injustice against project-affected families who sacrificed their land for Navi Mumbai’s development will not be tolerated. Whether it is the issue of homes built out of necessity, rightful employment, or pending plot allotments, CIDCO must resolve these matters in a time-bound manner.”

“Today, the Managing Director has taken a positive stand and directed the JMD to hold separate meetings on each issue. We are confident that constructive solutions will emerge from these discussions,” he added.

The meeting was attended by several representatives and activists, including Nilesh Patil, Atul Mhatre, advocate Roshan Patil, CIDCO Union president Sanjay Patil and other project-affected representatives.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/