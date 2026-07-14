Thane Civic Body Drafts ₹43.36 Lakh Fire Safety Upgrade For Own HQ After Fatal Market Fire Triggers Outrage | Representational Image

Thane: Following intense political scrutiny over fire safety lapses, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) administration has drafted a ₹43,36,800 proposal to completely repair and upgrade the defunct fire fighting systems at its main headquarters in Pachpakhadi. The proposal is scheduled to be presented before the general body meeting for official approval on July 20.

Context & Trigger

The administrative move comes in the wake of a tragic fire incident at the Gaondevi Vegetable Market, which claimed two lives. The incident sparked widespread public outrage and led to heavy criticism of the municipal administration's oversight.

During a recent general body meeting, corporators aggressively questioned civic officials regarding safety protocols. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP - Sharad Pawar faction) corporator Sudhir Bhagat prominently raised the issue, pointing out the irony that while the TMC strictly enforces fire safety regulations on private buildings across Thane, the firefighting systems within its own headquarters were severely compromised and non-functional in several areas. The revelations triggered intense public debate, with critics alleging that fire safety at the headquarters was left entirely to chance.

Public Debate & Allegations

Prompted by the backlash, a detailed report submitted by the Chief Fire Officer highlighted the urgent need to either replace or extensively repair multiple components of the headquarters' firefighting infrastructure.

According to the official proposal, the comprehensive upgrade will restore and operationalize critical safety systems, including:

Smoke detectors and manual fire alarm buttons

ABC-type and Carbon Dioxide (CO_2) fire extinguishers

Main fire pumps, booster pumps, and standby pumps

Riser pipe systems, landing valves, and hose reels

Emergency exit directional signages and response indicators

The municipal administration has finalized the financial blueprint for the project, paving the way for immediate implementation once the general body grants its approval on July 20.

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