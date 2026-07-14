Palghar Crime: Police Bust Alleged Sex Racket At Regal Spa In Nalasopara, Rescue 6 Women; 2 Arrested

Nalasopara Police rescued six women and arrested two suspects during a raid at Regal Spa in Nalasopara West | AI Generated Representational Image

Nalasopara, July 14, 2026: A police raid on a spa centre in Nalasopara West has busted an alleged sex racket operating on the premises. Six women were rescued during the operation, and two individuals have been arrested. A case has also been registered against the operator of the spa centre, and the Nalasopara Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Nalasopara Police had received confidential information regarding immoral activities taking place at the Regal Spa Centre in the Nalasopara West area.

After verifying the tip-off, the Nalasopara Police planned and executed a coordinated raid on the spa centre. Once it was revealed during the operation that an alleged sex racket was operating there, the police took immediate action and rescued six women.

Arrests And Investigation

Two individuals, identified as Mahesh Chavan (22) and Kamlesh Pathak (52), have been arrested in connection with the case. Additionally, Bhimsen Nayak, the operator of the spa centre, has also been named as an accused in the case. The police are interrogating the arrested accused to investigate whether anyone else is involved in the racket.

During the raid, the police seized key documents and other evidence from the spot. A case was registered against the concerned individuals after preliminary investigations established that a sex racket was allegedly being run under the guise of the spa centre.

Legal Action Underway

Meanwhile, the identities of the rescued women have been kept confidential. Police informed that the process of recording their statements is underway, and they are being provided with the necessary legal aid and protection.

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The Nalasopara Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant legal provisions. A detailed investigation is currently underway to determine exactly how long this alleged racket had been operating, whether anyone else is involved, and how far the network extends. Police clarified that further legal action will be taken based on the details that emerge during the probe.

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