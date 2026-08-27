Thane Civic Body Cancels Allotment Of 14 Properties Worth ₹12 Crore Over Fake PAP Documents Scam |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has issued an official order from the Municipal Commissioner’s office in Thane to cancel the allotment of eight commercial shops and six residential houses following a detailed administrative inquiry into alleged corruption. The municipal properties, collectively valued at approximately ₹12 crore, were fraudulently assigned to fake project-affected persons (PAPs) using forged documents. The decisive order clears the path for the civic body to fully reclaim physical possession of these high-value assets.

Civic activist raises issue of fraudulent allotments

The fraudulent distribution was uncovered following relentless follow-ups by local civic activist Yogesh Mundhara, who pursued the matter with municipal authorities for over a year. The illegal transactions occurred during the tenure of a former official in the Estate Department, where municipal property was allegedly treated like personal assets and allotted without due procedure.

Reacting to the Commissioner's cancellation order, activist Yogesh Mundhara highlighted the scale of the scam:

Activist highlights scale of alleged property scam

"Municipal property worth nearly ₹12 crore was illegally allotted on the basis of fake and bogus documentation. I have been continuously following up on this matter for the past year. Finally, the Municipal Commissioner has taken the decision to revoke the allotments of the 8 shops and 6 houses, and these properties will now be officially repossessed by the corporation."

With the order now formally passed, public pressure is mounting on the administration to fix direct accountability on the personnel involved. Demands have surfaced for an in-depth investigation into who verified the fake documents, who authorized the final approvals, and what administrative or legal proceedings—including criminal action—will be initiated against the guilty officials and bogus beneficiaries. All eyes in Thane are now on the TMC administration to see how swiftly it reclaims physical possession and penalizes those responsible.

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