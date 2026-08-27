Maharashtra Gives One-Year Extension To Non-Marathi Auto And Taxi Drivers To Learn Marathi | File Pic

The Maharashtra government has granted a one-year extension to non-Marathi-speaking auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers across the state to learn basic Marathi, providing relief to thousands of commercial passenger vehicle operators who were facing action for failing to meet the language requirement.

Fadnavis announces extension after drivers’ delegation meet

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the decision after representatives of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers’ organisations, led by Haji Arfat Shaikh, met him and sought additional time to learn the language. The representatives told the Chief Minister that they supported the government’s decision requiring drivers to acquire basic knowledge of Marathi, but needed more time to meet the requirement.

Fadnavis said the government had therefore decided to give the drivers one year to learn basic Marathi. No action would be taken against them during this period, he said. The drivers’ organisations have also agreed to arrange Marathi classes and other forms of training during the extended period.

Driver organisations to conduct Marathi classes

“The representatives told us that they needed more time as it was not possible for them to learn Marathi at such short notice. Therefore, we have decided to give them one year to learn basic Marathi. No action will be taken against them during this period,” Fadnavis said.

The decision comes amid growing political debate over the government’s Marathi language requirement for commercial passenger vehicle drivers. The state government had announced in April that non-Marathi-speaking auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers would have to learn basic Marathi and had initially set a deadline of August 15. Marathi classes were subsequently organised to help drivers meet the requirement.

Transport department issued notices to 1,268 drivers

On August 20, the Transport Department conducted statewide checks and issued notices to 1,268 commercial passenger vehicle drivers, mainly auto-rickshaw and taxi operators, for allegedly not having adequate knowledge of Marathi, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had said.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam welcomed the Chief Minister’s announcement but urged the government to formally amend or withdraw the August 12 Government Resolution. He pointed out that the GR had provided only one month for drivers to learn Marathi and stated that failure to do so could lead to seizure of their badges and licences, followed by another three-month period.

Meanwhile, the language issue has also triggered criticism from outside Maharashtra. Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav three days back criticised the compulsory Marathi requirement, arguing that language should not be politicised and warning that such conditions could affect the constitutional freedom to pursue a livelihood across the country.

The controversy has also assumed political significance with Uttar Pradesh scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2027. The Maharashtra government’s decision to extend the deadline is therefore being viewed against the backdrop of the wider political debate over language and the rights of migrant workers.

The latest move is likely to ease tensions among auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers while allowing the government to continue with its objective of ensuring that commercial drivers possess basic Marathi communication skills.

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