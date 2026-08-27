HEG CEO Ravi Jhunjhunwala Buys Mumbai Juhu Sea-Facing Apartment For Over ₹113 Crore | AI

Mumbai: HEG Ltd Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Ravi Jhunjhunwala has purchased a luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Juhu for over Rs 113 crore, as per property registration data sourced from Zapkey.

The deal was registered on August 24, 2026. The buyers are listed as Ravi Kishorilal Jhunjhunwala and Sarita R Jhunjhunwala, while the seller is V Hotels Limited through its authorised signatory Vaibhav Kolwalkar.

Apartment located in Lodha Avalon on Juhu Tara Road

According to the registration documents, the apartment is on the 7th floor of Tower B, Lodha Avalon, located on Juhu Tara Road in Andheri West. The property has a carpet area of 916.29 sq. m., or approximately 9,863 sq. ft., translating to a rate of around Rs 1,15,000 per sq. ft.

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The transaction includes five car parking spaces. A stamp duty of Rs 6.80 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000 was paid for the deal, which is valued at Rs 113.42 crore.

Jhunjhunwala leads major graphite electrode company

Jhunjhunwala heads HEG Ltd, the flagship company of the LNJ Bhilwara Group and one of India's largest graphite electrode manufacturers.

The purchase comes just ahead of a corporate restructuring at HEG. The company announced on August 25 that it will demerge its graphite electrode business into a separate entity effective September 1, 2026, while the remaining business will focus on advanced materials and energy storage solutions.

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