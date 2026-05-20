Thane City Police Shine At 36th Maharashtra State Police Games With Stellar 26-Medal Haul Including 3 Gold |

​Thane: The Thane City Police contingent delivered a stellar performance at the recently concluded 36th Maharashtra State Police Games, securing a grand total of 26 medals. Demonstrating exceptional athletic prowess and sportsmanship, the department’s athletes clinched 3 Gold, 11 Silver, and 12 Bronze medals across various individual and team events.

Event inauguration & participation

​The prestigious state-level sports meet, organized by the Maharashtra Police Department, was officially inaugurated by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the Armed Police Headquarters in Kalina, Mumbai. The competition witnessed fierce participation from diverse police units across the state.

​Thane’s athletes particularly excelled in track and field events, adding a glorious feather to the department's cap. Following this resounding success, a wave of congratulations has poured in for the winning players and their coaches.

​Senior police officials highly praised the athletes for their rigorous dedication, strict discipline, and exemplary sportsmanship. The leadership expressed immense pride in their achievements and voiced high expectations for the team to maintain this momentum and continue bringing laurels to the Thane Police force in future competitions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/