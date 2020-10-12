Thane citizens stage protest for Hathras victim

The Civil Society Organisation in Thane protested the Hathras incident, demanding justice for the victim. Representatives of over 13 civil society organizations came together to demand justice for the Hathras victim and to end atrocities against minorities, on Sunday evening at Teen Haat Naka in Thane.

"In the wake of continued apathy towards minorities and the government's indifference towards the Dalit issues, organizations in Thane came together to stage their protest," said Nishant Bangera, one of the representatives, from Thane.

The gathering took place with strict social distancing norms, following the limits on participation under relevant laws.

"In addition to Hathras, protestors also demanded justice for Aman, Amit and Ajay – the three manual scavengers who died in May 2019 after inhaling toxic fumes in the septic tank at Lodha Pride Presidency, Thane. The trio's families have yet not received compensation and have not yet been rehabilitated," added Bangera.