 Thane Child Abuse: Police Urges Municipal Body For Stricter Legal Action Against Teacher For Allegedly Showing Porn Video To 13-Yr-Old
NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 04:02 AM IST
Thane Child Abuse: Police Urges Municipal Body For Stricter Legal Action Against Teacher For Allegedly Showing Porn Video To 13-Yr-Old

The Shantinagar police have written to the Bhiwandi-Nizampura municipal body, urging it to suspend Muzzamil Shaikh and take legal action against him for allegedly showing porn clip to a 13-year-old civic school student and groping her. Meanwhile, he was produced in a special POCSO court on Friday, which remanded him to police custody.

Shaikh, 40, was booked on Wednesday, after the 13-year-old victim narrated her ordeal to her parents. On August 26, she reached the school two hours late hence the school principal called her parents, seeking an explanation. The minor finally opened up after returning home.

Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said, “We have seized Shaikh's phone and sent it for technical analysis.” He has been booked under sections of 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman to outrage her modesty) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A father of two, Shaikh has been working as a teacher for the last 10 years.

