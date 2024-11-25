Thane: Chemical Spill On Mumbra Bypass After Container Overturns, Disrupts Traffic For 4 Hours

The tanker was loaded with 20 tons of polyester resin and was headed toward Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai. |

A container transporting polyester resin chemical overturned on the Mumbra Bypass Road near Mumba Devi Temple at around 9:30 am on Sunday, causing a chemical spill that created traffic chaos for four hours. The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. The tanker was loaded with 20 tons of polyester resin and was headed toward Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai.

Prima facie, officials said the driver lost control of the container, causing it to crash into the road divider, which led to the accident.

The container was removed from the road with the help of two cranes, and the spilled chemical was cleared in an operation that lasted more than four hours, an RDMC official said.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Yasin Tadvi, Thane, said, "The container carrying around 20 tonnes of chemicals was heading to Nhava Sheva when the driver lost control near the Mumbra Bypass. A large amount of chemicals spilled on the road, bringing traffic to a halt."

Traffic movement was restored around 1 pm, and no one was injured in the incident.