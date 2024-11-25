 Thane: Chemical Spill On Mumbra Bypass After Container Overturns, Disrupts Traffic For 4 Hours
Thane: Chemical Spill On Mumbra Bypass After Container Overturns, Disrupts Traffic For 4 Hours

The container was removed from the road with the help of two cranes, and the spilled chemical was cleared in an operation that lasted more than four hours, an RDMC official said.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 02:44 AM IST
The tanker was loaded with 20 tons of polyester resin and was headed toward Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai. |

A container transporting polyester resin chemical overturned on the Mumbra Bypass Road near Mumba Devi Temple at around 9:30 am on Sunday, causing a chemical spill that created traffic chaos for four hours. The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. The tanker was loaded with 20 tons of polyester resin and was headed toward Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai.

Prima facie, officials said the driver lost control of the container, causing it to crash into the road divider, which led to the accident.

Traffic movement was restored around 1 pm, and no one was injured in the incident.

