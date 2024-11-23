Bypass Should Be Like Expressway In Madhya Pradesh: Chief Secretary Anurag Jain

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Stressing on better road infrastructure to provide safety, comfort and ease of travel, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain said that bypass in the state should be like the expressways. He also emphasized the need for a service lane.

Stating that tourism should be developed in the areas where the Tropic of Cancer passes, the CS said that State tourism should be linked with PM Gatishakti Portal. He was chairing the 44th state level empowered committee meeting held recently at Mantralaya.

The consent was given to three proposals and the same will be presented to the Cabinet to get the sanctions. The decision was taken to convert two-lane Bhopal-Vidisha Road (SH-18) into a four-lane. Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation has given a proposal for construction, which will be taken up on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Read Also Now, Currency Exchange Counter At Raja Bhoj International Airport

The length of this state highway is 35.11 km which starts from Ayodhya By Pass of Bhanpur and ends at NH 146 of Sanchi Salamatpur Junction. The road passes through Bhopal-Raisen. The total length of the project is 44.80 km.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department approved the proposal to give development, management, maintenance and management of Lakeview Residency Hotel, through the medium of State Tourism Development Corporation, on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode for sixty years.