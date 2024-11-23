 Now, Currency Exchange Counter At Raja Bhoj International Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNow, Currency Exchange Counter At Raja Bhoj International Airport

Now, Currency Exchange Counter At Raja Bhoj International Airport

S Dollar, Euro, Dirham, and Thai Baht to be exchanged

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 07:33 AM IST
article-image
Now, Currency Exchange Counter At Raja Bhoj International Airport |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the ease of international flyers, currency exchange counters were inaugurated at Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal, on Friday . Airport director Ramji Awasthi inaugurated the counters which aim to provide international passengers convenient currency exchange services.

The counters will be operated by Club- 7 Holidays. It is a Fully Funded Currency Exchange Service Provider (FFMC) licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). FFMC will provide its services at Bhopal Airport for the next three years. At these counters, which are located at departure and arrival areas, passengers will be able to exchange major currencies such as US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, and Thai Baht.

In the coming time, foreign currencies for more international destinations will also be exchanged at the departure counter. The initiative will facilitate passengers to exchange currency during their travel and make their journey more comfortable. Besides, the facility of multi-currency prepaid cards and EDC (Electronic Data Capture) machines will also be introduced in the coming days.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra To Collaborate In Agro-Based Industries: CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

This will make the card-based transactions easier and faster. Airport director Ramji Awasthi said, “The collaboration of Airports Authority of India, Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal and the agency will ensure that the journey of every passenger is safe, comfortable and convenient. We hope that this new initiative will improve the passenger experience and provide a holistic and excellent service environment to international passengers at the airport.”    

FPJ Shorts
Borivali, Maharashtra Election Results 2024: North Mumbai's Seat Led By BJP For Over 4 Decades, Mahayuti Looks For Easy Win
Borivali, Maharashtra Election Results 2024: North Mumbai's Seat Led By BJP For Over 4 Decades, Mahayuti Looks For Easy Win
Vikhroli, Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Will MLA Sunil Raut Retain Constituency Amid Tough Fight From Shiv Sena, MNS
Vikhroli, Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Will MLA Sunil Raut Retain Constituency Amid Tough Fight From Shiv Sena, MNS
Mulund, Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Bastion Of BJP From 24 Years, MLA Mihir Kotecha Looks To Retain Seat
Mulund, Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Bastion Of BJP From 24 Years, MLA Mihir Kotecha Looks To Retain Seat
Magathane, Maharashtra Election Results 2024: This Mumbai Seat To Witness Fierce Sena Vs Sena Battle
Magathane, Maharashtra Election Results 2024: This Mumbai Seat To Witness Fierce Sena Vs Sena Battle

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Policy On Anvil To Boost Industrialization In Madhya Pradesh

New Policy On Anvil To Boost Industrialization In Madhya Pradesh

Continue Pre-PG Medical Counseling Till November 24 Midnight, But Do Not Declare Results Till Next...

Continue Pre-PG Medical Counseling Till November 24 Midnight, But Do Not Declare Results Till Next...

Bypass Should Be Like Expressway In Madhya Pradesh: Chief Secretary Anurag Jain

Bypass Should Be Like Expressway In Madhya Pradesh: Chief Secretary Anurag Jain

Now, Currency Exchange Counter At Raja Bhoj International Airport

Now, Currency Exchange Counter At Raja Bhoj International Airport

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra To Collaborate In Agro-Based Industries: CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra To Collaborate In Agro-Based Industries: CM Mohan Yadav