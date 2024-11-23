Now, Currency Exchange Counter At Raja Bhoj International Airport |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the ease of international flyers, currency exchange counters were inaugurated at Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal, on Friday . Airport director Ramji Awasthi inaugurated the counters which aim to provide international passengers convenient currency exchange services.

The counters will be operated by Club- 7 Holidays. It is a Fully Funded Currency Exchange Service Provider (FFMC) licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). FFMC will provide its services at Bhopal Airport for the next three years. At these counters, which are located at departure and arrival areas, passengers will be able to exchange major currencies such as US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, and Thai Baht.

In the coming time, foreign currencies for more international destinations will also be exchanged at the departure counter. The initiative will facilitate passengers to exchange currency during their travel and make their journey more comfortable. Besides, the facility of multi-currency prepaid cards and EDC (Electronic Data Capture) machines will also be introduced in the coming days.

This will make the card-based transactions easier and faster. Airport director Ramji Awasthi said, “The collaboration of Airports Authority of India, Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal and the agency will ensure that the journey of every passenger is safe, comfortable and convenient. We hope that this new initiative will improve the passenger experience and provide a holistic and excellent service environment to international passengers at the airport.”