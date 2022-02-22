Thane: Cheating case against UMC deputy commissioner for giving fake birth certificates

The Central police station in Ulhasnagar has registered a cheating case against the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC).

The UMC authorities decided to file a complaint last week in the general body meeting after finding out that the PRO Yuvraj Badane had submitted a fake birth certificate during his job hiring at the civic body.

The police said the complainant was registered on the complaint of the assistant municipal commissioner, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. The authorities claimed Badane had submitted a fake birth certificate and secured a job in the UMC.

"The authorities found Badane has been working since 2003 and is taking the salary and other facilities. In the recent case, the public relations officer had submitted the birth certificate with the wrong birth date. The birth certificate states he was born on June 1, 1972. Sources from the civic body stated that the inquiry committee checked the birth certificate submitted at school, college and found the birth date to be June 1, 1970," said a police officer from the central police station.

The police claimed Badane had also secured and submitted a PhD certificate, which was found to be fake.

Madhukar Kad, Senior police inspector, Central police station confirmed about a case being registered and said the investigation is going on. He said that no arrest has been made yet, however, a case has been registered under sections 420, 465, 466, 468, 471 and 474 of the Indian penal code.

FPJ recently reported about the decision taken by the authorities in the general body meeting. Seeing the wrongdoing a proposal was passed in the general body meeting to file a case against him.

The police now are in search of Badane who has absconded after the incident. Police sources said Badane had a history of cases against him including, a sexual assault and atrocity case.

