Thane: Chain-snatcher, on run for years, nabbed

A man wanted for a series of chain-snatchings and vehicle thefts, who had been on the run for five years, was apprehended by the police in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Manpada police station in Dombivili nabbed Hasnaian Gulamraza Sayyed alias Irani (28) of Ambivili in Kalyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gunjal said.

The police had been on the lookout for the accused for the last five years, he said.

Several cases have been registered against the accused at Manpada, Shivaji Nagar, Ambernath, Narpoli, Bhiwandi, Rabale, Navi Mumbai police stations and Bengaluru city police station of Karnataka, the official said.

The police have seized two mobile phones, two motorcycles and 30 gm of gold, valued at Rs. 2.61 lakh, from the accused, he said, adding that Irani has admitted his guilt in eight cases.

The accused was also involved in cases in Khadakpada, Kalyan, Wagle Estate, Khandeshwar, Navi Mumbai, Satara city, Satara, Hadapsar, Kothrud, Pune, totalling 20 offences registered against him, it was stated.

Meanwhile, in a special effort to detect vehicle thefts in the last three months, the team from Manpada police station has recovered stolen property worth Rs 21.64 lakh, including 43 motorcycles, six autorickshaws and engine parts of 23 motorcycles.

At least 13 persons have been arrested in these cases so far, the official said.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 04:27 PM IST