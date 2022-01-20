Thane: 13-year-old boy crushed by tempo while crossing road; driver held

The Kongaon police in Bhiwandi have arrested a 40-year-old tempo driver for driving rashly and killing a 13-year-old boy crossing the road on his bicycle.

The police said the deceased is identified as Ishaq Gaffar Shaikh. He was trying to cross the road in front of Yamaha showroom, road crossing near Kalyan-Bhiwandi road, Kongaon. "The incident took place on January 17 at 6:45 pm, Shaikh along with his bicycle came under the tempo. He suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a civil hospital. The doctors declare him dead on arrival," said a police officer

The Kongaon police during investigation found the accused driver Dhanraj Chavan, 40, was under the influence of alcohol. "The boy resides in a nearby society and came for a ride outside the complex. After the accident, a huge crowd was gathered at the spot who tried to manhandle the tempo driver. But the police reached on time to detain the driver who was later arrested," said a police officer.

The Kongaon police have registered a case on the complaint of Aashiyan Mulla 19, under section 279 and 304 (2) of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 08:23 AM IST