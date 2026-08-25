Thane Central Jail Unveils Inmate-Crafted Rakhi And Handicrafts Exhibition To Boost Rehabilitation Efforts | File photo

Thane: Ahead of the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Thane Central Jail administration has inaugurated a special exhibition-cum-sale featuring an array of festive products crafted entirely by prison inmates. Organized at the Jail Sales Center located at the Old R.T.O. Office in Thane, the initiative aims to connect inmate craftsmanship directly with the public while providing prisoners with vocational training, dignified employment, and fair wages. The exhibition is open daily to all citizens from 8:30 AM to 7:00 PM.

​"Every year, during major festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Diwali, our inmates craft high-quality items that are made available to citizens," said Rani R. Bhosale, Superintendent of Thane Central Jail. "This exhibition not only brings unique products to the community but also ensures meaningful employment and skill development for prisoners inside. We urge citizens to visit the outlet, purchase these festive goods, and encourage the reformative efforts of the inmates."

​The event is held under the inspiration of Dr. Suhas Warke, Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons & Correctional Services, Maharashtra State, alongside the guidance of Special IG Yogesh Desai. Visitors to the outlet can browse a diverse collection of items, including vibrant handcrafted Rakhis, wooden and iron showpieces, decorative items, traditional satranjis (floor mats), seat pads, garments, towels, and various handloom textiles.

​Rooted in the prison department’s core motto of "Reform and Rehabilitation," the facility operates active vocational training units spanning tailoring, blacksmithing, carpentry, bakery operations, and powerloom weaving. Through these structured workshops, inmates acquire practical trades, hone their artistic skills, and earn income for their labor, ultimately preparing them for constructive social reintegration upon their release.