Mumbai Metro 3: 6 Passengers Trapped In Lift At Aqua Line's Churchgate Station, Rescued; PHOTO Surfaces |

Mumbai: Six passengers were briefly trapped inside a lift at Churchgate Metro Station of Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line on Tuesday afternoon after the elevator developed a technical snag. The passengers were safely rescued within five minutes, according to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

Details On The Incident

The incident occurred at around 1.45 pm and involved Lift No. 5 at the station. The lift reportedly stopped between two floors, leaving the passengers stranded inside the glass elevator.

According to the MMRC, which oversees operations of Mumbai Metro Line 3, the lift temporarily stopped due to a technical glitch. The issue was attended to immediately and all six passengers were safely evacuated within five minutes.

Photo of passengers stranded | By Special Arrangement

Photo Shows Stranded Passengers

A photograph of the incident surfaced showing the passengers inside the glass lift while it remained stuck between floors. The MMRC said the passengers were rescued safely and no injuries were reported in the incident. The lift has since been restored and is functioning normally, the metro authority said.

The incident briefly raised concerns among passengers at the underground station, although the swift response ensured that those trapped inside the elevator were evacuated without any injuries.

Churchgate is among the stations on Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, which connects key areas of south Mumbai with the city's northern suburbs.

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