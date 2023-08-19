 Thane: Cat Stuck On Tree Successfully Rescued; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Cat Stuck On Tree Successfully Rescued; Watch

Thane: Cat Stuck On Tree Successfully Rescued; Watch

The RDMC officer stated that no injuries occurred during the rescue operation

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Cat Stuck On Tree Successfully Rescued; Watch | FPJ

Thane: On Saturday, August 19, a cat that was stuck in a tree was successfully rescued with the assistance of the staff from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the fire brigade. The RDMC officer stated that no injuries occurred during the rescue operation, and the cat was safely retrieved.

Yasin Tadvi, Chief of RDMC in Thane, remarked, "We received information in the disaster management room on Saturday at approximately 7:15 am regarding a cat stuck in a tree near New Model Estate, D'Souza Wadi, in Shivaji Nagar, Wagle Estate. Upon receiving the information, the disaster management cell team promptly reached the scene, accompanied by fire brigade personnel and equipped with one emergency and one rescue vehicle. The cat was successfully rescued after an hour of effort."

Cat stuck on tree

Cat stuck on tree | FPJ

Read Also
What and when is International Rescue Cat Day? Know about some cats rescued in the recent past
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Faces Potential Disruption As TMT Contract Workers Prepare For Indefinite Strike

Thane Faces Potential Disruption As TMT Contract Workers Prepare For Indefinite Strike

Mumbai News: CM Shinde Supporters Demand Action Against Senior Party Leader Ramdas Kadam

Mumbai News: CM Shinde Supporters Demand Action Against Senior Party Leader Ramdas Kadam

Thane: Cat Stuck On Tree Successfully Rescued; Watch

Thane: Cat Stuck On Tree Successfully Rescued; Watch

Navi Mumbai Police Recovers Seven Stolen Bikes; Two Minor Arrested

Navi Mumbai Police Recovers Seven Stolen Bikes; Two Minor Arrested

Thane Crime: 17-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death In Kalyan Over Past Feud, 10 Booked

Thane Crime: 17-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death In Kalyan Over Past Feud, 10 Booked