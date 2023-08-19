Thane: Cat Stuck On Tree Successfully Rescued; Watch | FPJ

Thane: On Saturday, August 19, a cat that was stuck in a tree was successfully rescued with the assistance of the staff from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the fire brigade. The RDMC officer stated that no injuries occurred during the rescue operation, and the cat was safely retrieved.

Yasin Tadvi, Chief of RDMC in Thane, remarked, "We received information in the disaster management room on Saturday at approximately 7:15 am regarding a cat stuck in a tree near New Model Estate, D'Souza Wadi, in Shivaji Nagar, Wagle Estate. Upon receiving the information, the disaster management cell team promptly reached the scene, accompanied by fire brigade personnel and equipped with one emergency and one rescue vehicle. The cat was successfully rescued after an hour of effort."

Cat stuck on tree | FPJ