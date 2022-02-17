Thane: Car, auto-rickshaw, motorcycle collide in Bhiwandi; nine injured

In an major accident held on Mumbai-Nashik highway around nine people were injured. The accident took place between a car, an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle that dash each other injuring the travelers inside. The Bhiwandi Taluka police are investigating the matter.

According to the police the accident took place on Thursday morning at 9:30 am neae Wadpe bypass on Mumbai-Nashik highway. "A container was heading towards Mumbai on the Nashik-Mumbai highway. The container started taking the left when a car MH 03 CB 8733 driver coming from behind to save itself, took left. But he lost control and jumped the divider and dashed an auto-rickshaw MH 04 HZ 9355 and another motorcycle," said an police officer.

The police said the 9 traveling in the auto-rickshaw and motorcycle were injured. While, five of them who were seriously injured were shifted to civic hospital in Thane. While, three women are shifted to a civic hospital in Bhiwandi.

The police said seven people traveling in an auto-rickshaw and two on the motorcycle were injured. The injured includes Tageeta Chaudhary, Divya Chaudhary, Santoshi Kokera all resident of Bhiwandi. While, other injured includes Tabrez Ansari, Akshay Lahange, Niyazuddin Ansari, Sajid Ali, Alam Ansari and Sarant Gadga. "The three woman who are injured were going to a manufacturing unit to work. All of them are undergoing through treatment," said a police officer.

The Bhiwandi Taluka police have booked the car driver for rash driving under relevant sections of the Indian penal code and Motor Vehicle Act.

