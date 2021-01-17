Thane: Businessman gets 2 years in jail, fined Rs 23 lakh for power theft

A district court in Thane sentenced a plastic factory owner to two years in jail for electricity theft, an official said on Sunday.

District Judge PP Jadhav, in his order on January 12, the detailed copy of which was made available on Saturday, also fined Bharatkumar Malde (52) Rs 23 lakh under various provisions of the Electricity Act, said Additional Public Prosecutor Vivek Kadu.

He said a team of electricity distribution firm Torrent Power had raided the premises of Malde in Bhiwandi on July 1, 2009 and had found power theft from January that year to the tune of Rs 7.40 lakh, after which a case was filed.