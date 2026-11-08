Thane Building Slab Collapse In Shivai Nagar, 9 Residents Rescued Safely After Second-Floor Ceiling Gives Way | File Pic

Thane, November 08, 2026: A major disaster was averted in Thane on Sunday morning after the ceiling slab of a residential apartment collapsed, trapping several residents across two floors. The incident occurred at approximately 9:07 am on November 8, 2026, at Ganraj Society, located near the Gajanan Maharaj Math in Shivai Nagar, Pokhran Road No. 1, Vartak Nagar (West). Quick-response teams successfully rescued all nine individuals trapped inside the building without any reported casualties.

Ceiling Slab Collapses Between Two Floors

Ganraj Society is a ground-plus-four-storey residential building that is approximately 24 years old. According to initial reports, the ceiling slab of room number 202 on the second floor suddenly caved in, crashing directly into room number 102 on the first floor below. The structural compromise and resulting debris left multiple occupants stranded across both affected floors.

Emergency Teams Launch Rescue Operation

Upon receiving the alert, emergency response teams coordinated a swift rescue operation. The site saw the immediate arrival of local officials, including Corporator Mrs. Parisha Sarnaik, Corporator Mr. Sitaram Rane, the Deputy Commissioner of the Fire Department, the Divisional Fire Officer, and key engineers from the Vartak Nagar Ward Committee Public Works Department. Emergency personnel deployed included fire tender crews, the Disaster Management Cell, the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), officers from Vartak Nagar Police Station, and two Thane Municipal Corporation ambulances.

All Nine Trapped Residents Rescued

Joint evacuation efforts by the Fire Department, Disaster Management Cell, TDRF, and local police safely brought out all nine trapped residents: Suryakant Dattatray Ghag (70), Sudha Suryakant Ghag (65), Dipti Suryakant Ghag (40), Ved Suryakant Ghag (18), Pradip Gunaji Garate (52), Pragati Pradip Garate (49), Prasad Pradip Garate (26), Saris Chaudhary (46), and an elderly resident identified as Mr. Datta (76).

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Municipal Authorities Assess Structural Safety

Following the successful rescue operation, municipal authorities initiated a preliminary inspection of the building to assess its structural integrity and ensure the safety of the remaining premises.

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