Thane Building Gallery Collapse In Jambli Naka Triggers Evacuation; Major Tragedy Averted, No Injuries |

Thane: A major tragedy was averted on Thursday morning after parts of the second and third-floor galleries of a 45-year-old residential building collapsed in the bustling Jambli Naka market area of Thane. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Emergency call prompts immediate response

The disaster management cell received an emergency call at 11:48 AM regarding the collapse at 'Laxmi Apartment', a ground-plus-three-story structure located near Mahavir Shop on Mohammed Ali Road.

According to municipal officials, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had already classified the aging structure under the 'C-1' category, deeming it extremely dangerous, unfit for habitation, and marked for immediate demolition. Following the structural failure, the remainder of the building was left in a highly precarious state.

Senior civic and police officials oversee operations

A swift response team consisting of local leaders, senior police officers, and municipal top brass immediately rushed to the site. Senior officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of the Naupada-Kopri Ward Committee and executive engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD), supervised the emergency operations.

Personnel from the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and the fire department deployed emergency utility and fire vehicles to secure the perimeter. The entire building was completely evacuated to ensure public safety, and rescue workers cordoned off the structural hazard zone with danger tape.

The property comprises four ground-floor shops owned by Velji Karsan Kariya, and three residential rooms on the upper floors owned by Jayesh Mansukhlal Shah, Chintamani Sawant, and Kamlesh Tejaswi Karotra. Further demolition and structural mitigation work will be executed by the PWD and the Naupada-Kopri Ward Committee.

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