Maharashtra: NCP Legislators Seek Posthumous Padma Vibhushan For Ajit Pawar, Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis

NCP legislators have urged the Maharashtra government to recommend the late Ajit Pawar for the Padma Vibhushan | File Photo

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislators have requested that former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar be posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, and have written a letter in this regard to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In the letter dated July 8 and addressed to Fadnavis, NCP chief whip in the Assembly, Chetan Vithal Tupe, said the request was being made on behalf of the party's Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs).

Recommendation To Union Government

The legislators urged the state government to forward a formal recommendation to the Union government for awarding the Padma Vibhushan to Pawar and noted his death in an air crash in Baramati, Pune district, on January 28 was an irreparable loss to Maharashtra as well as the country.

The letter described Pawar, who also headed the NCP, as an action-oriented leader and an able administrator, and credited him with making significant contributions to the state's social, economic and industrial development during his public life spanning decades.

Highlights Of Public Service

It highlighted his tenure as finance minister, noting his record number of state budget presentations, and referred to his role in policy decisions relating to infrastructure, road development, metro connectivity and irrigation projects.

The NCP legislators said Pawar played a key role in strengthening the cooperative sector, extending financial assistance to farmers during periods of distress and implementing welfare initiatives across the state.

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Stating that his demise marked the end of an era, the lawmakers insisted conferring the Padma Vibhushan on the late leader would recognise his lifelong service and contribution to Maharashtra's development. The NCP is a constituent of the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti coalition.

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