Thane-Borivali Tunnel Rerouted To Avoid Mulla Baug; Debris Transport via Covered Conveyor To Ease Pollution | Photo credit: Deputy CM Shinde’s office

To alleviate the inconvenience caused to residents of buildings in Mulla baug, Thane, due to the ongoing Thane-Borivali tunnel project, a decision has been made to extend the tunnel route up to the Satyashankar wall instead of passing through Mulla baug in Thane. This move is expected to ease traffic congestion in the area. Additionally, to reduce dust and noise pollution, debris will be transported via an enclosed conveyor belt system.

Residents of five buildings in Ghodbunder, Thane, had opposed the ongoing tunnel work initiated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), due to excessive dust and the daily movement of 300 to 500 dumpers. The project contractor is MEIL.

In protest, the residents had demanded an immediate halt to the tunnel work at Mulla baug. Responding to these concerns, a special meeting was convened on Tuesday June 10th, at Sahyadri Guest House under the initiative of MP Naresh Mhaske, where Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took up the issue.

The meeting was attended MMRDA Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, members of the Mulla baug Residents’ Association, and Yuva Sena leader.

During the meeting, based on the demands of local residents, the decision was made to realign the tunnel. Furthermore, to address the issues of traffic congestion and air pollution, the debris will be transported through a covered conveyor belt. This debris will then be loaded into dumpers and tippers within the premises of the company Uniapex and transported via the Ghodbunder route to another location. This arrangement will prevent traffic jams and dust accumulation in residential areas.

The debris carried on the conveyor belt will be covered to prevent it from falling on roads and causing mud, especially during the monsoon. As a result, roads will remain in better condition, and residents' concerns will be addressed. Deputy CM Shinde also instructed the appointment of a nodal officer from MMRDA to ensure timely execution of the project.

Additionally, since a DP (Development Plan) road is proposed through the premises of Uniapex company, and considering the growing population in the area, instructions were given to acquire this land and expedite road development. The necessary land acquisition by the Thane Municipal Corporation from Uniapex for the project should also be completed at the earliest.