Thane: Bogus call centre raided in Wagle Estate locality; 11 held

Thane: The Thane Wagle Estate police under the guidance of Zone-5 DCP Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod raided the call centre office at Sunrise Business Park, Road No.16, Kishan Nagar in Wagle Estate, Thane and arrested 11 persons who were involved in cheating the American nationals through the fake call centre.

The police recovered a laptop, hard disk, mobile phone, modem, cash and other documents worth Rs 3,25,000 from them. The case has been registered at Shree Nagar police station under register number 125/2022 and Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419, 420,384, 201, 120( B) and Indian Telegram Act 25(K), 72, (1) 75 and Information Technology Act 2008 section 66 (B) (D) and the investigation will be done by police inspector Yogesh Awhad from Kasarwadwali police station.

The accused named Hyderali Ayub Mansuri (29) resident of Mira Road (East), Bhavin Saha (38) resident of Kandivali (West), Tushar Parmar (34) a resident of Dahisar, Raylon Carlos (23) a resident of Kalina in Santacruz (East) and seven associates were arrested.

Yogesh Rathod, Police Inspector, Kasarwadwali police station who is investigating the case said, "The eleven arrested accused used to make a bogus call to the common American nationals and used to introduce themselves as officers of America's International Revenue Service and Security Services and that they have envisioned the tax and strict action will be initiated against them. They used to threaten them and asked them to pay taxes online if they want to avoid any actions. The 11 accused have cheated many American nationals through this bogus call centre."

Rathod said, "All the accused were presented in the court on Thursday where the court has given them the police custody till May 26, 2022. On Thursday DCP, Thane City Dattatray Karale received information from his sources and acting on that information the raid was done at the call centre under the guidance of DCP Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod. We are further investigating the case from all angles after recovering all the gadgets from them. We will also find out that since how long they were running the fake call centre business and cheating the American nationals."

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:51 PM IST