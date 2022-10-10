Thane: Body of alcoholic man found in Makhmali lake

The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team, police and firebridage removed the body of an alcoholic man Manoj Padwal (48), found in Makhmali lake. |

The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team, after receiving a call in the disaster management room, rushed to the spot and found the dead body, which was later identified as Manoj Padwal (48).

RDMC chief, Thane Avinash Sawant, said, "Along with disaster management, Naupada police personnel, fire brigade personnel, one pick-up, one rescue vehicle, and one emergency vehicle, we reached the spot when notified about the body. The man was a resident of Pakhri Estate chawl at Naupada in Thane. The dead body was taken out with the help of fire brigade personnel and a disaster management team and handed over to the Naupada police station. "

Senior police inspector, Naupada police station Sanjay Dhumal, said, "The police have sent the body for postmortem at Thane civic hospital. The deceased was a habitual drinker and, under the influence of alcohol, he would have fallen into the lake. The police are further probing to find out more about the incident, whether it was a drowning or a suicide. As of now, we have registered a case of accidental death. "